Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Abnormal Security. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Phished. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-markets that are tired of generic phishing simulations should choose Abnormal AI Phishing Coach because it builds training around threats your organization actually encounters, not canned scenarios. The tool pulls from Abnormal's real blocked threats and uses generative AI to customize simulations to your threat landscape, then delivers coaching at the moment employees fail, which changes behavior faster than post-click training modules. Skip this if your organization needs a broader awareness platform covering compliance training, policy acknowledgment, and multiple risk categories; Abnormal stays focused on phishing and does that one thing better than platform plays that try to do everything.
Phished Automated Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs stretched thin on security staff should use Phished Automated Security Awareness Training because the platform handles campaign setup and personalization without requiring dedicated IT overhead. The AI-powered phishing simulations adapt to user behavior and skill level, meaning you're not running the same generic test on everyone; the 360-topic curriculum also covers actual response workflows, not just awareness checkbox training. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SIEM or identity platforms,Phished is strongest when you want a standalone, fast-moving awareness program that gets employees trained and certified quickly.
AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats
Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Phishing Coach vs Phished Automated Security Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..
Phished Automated Security Awareness Training: Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification. built by Phished. Core capabilities include AI-powered levelized phishing simulations, Zero Incident Mail secure training environment, Gamified training sessions with certifications..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach differentiates with Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered levelized phishing simulations, Zero Incident Mail secure training environment, Gamified training sessions with certifications.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is developed by Abnormal Security. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training is developed by Phished. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Phishing Coach and Phished Automated Security Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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