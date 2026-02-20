Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Securden Unified PAM: Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Privileged account discovery across Windows, Linux, Mac, databases, and applications, Automated password rotation for admin, service accounts, and SSH keys, Remote session management with RDP, SSH, SQL connections..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.