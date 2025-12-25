Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Fastly Bot Management is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Fastly Bot Management; its server-side and client-side bot classification engine catches attacks that rule-based filters miss, and the Network Learning Exchange reputation feed means you're blocking IPs flagged across Fastly's customer base. The real-time dashboard gives you visibility into bot behavior patterns without requiring a separate SIEM integration. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale; while Fastly includes DDoS protection, dedicated DDoS vendors with stronger volumetric attack capabilities will outperform it on pure throughput defense.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Fastly Bot Management for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Fastly Bot Management differentiates with Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Fastly Bot Management is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Fastly Bot Management serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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