xargs

Penetration testers and red teamers who need to automate argument passing across multiple command executions will find xargs indispensable; it's the standard Unix utility that processes stdin into parallelizable command chains, letting you scale attacks that would otherwise require manual iteration. It ships on nearly every Linux and Unix system by default, eliminating dependency management entirely. Skip xargs if you're looking for a standalone offensive tool with built-in payloads or post-exploitation features; it's a foundational plumbing component that requires you to understand shell scripting and command composition to extract real value.