Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. SigThief is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and security researchers who need to validate anti-virus evasion tactics will get the most from SigThief because it lets you test signature-stripping attacks without building custom tools. The 2,290 GitHub stars signal it's the de facto standard for this specific workflow among offensive security practitioners. Skip this if you're looking for a general malware analysis platform; SigThief does one thing,signature extraction and transplantation,and makes no pretense at doing anything else.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
SigThief extracts digital signatures from signed PE files and appends them to other files to create invalid signatures for testing Anti-Virus detection mechanisms.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs SigThief for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
SigThief: SigThief extracts digital signatures from signed PE files and appends them to other files to create invalid signatures for testing Anti-Virus detection mechanisms..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. SigThief is open-source with 2,290 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and SigThief serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while SigThief is Free, SigThief is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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