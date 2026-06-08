Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Seatbelt is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running Windows infrastructure assessments will get the most from Seatbelt because it executes extensive host reconnaissance in minutes without requiring elevated privileges or agent deployment. With 4,500+ GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested across thousands of engagements and remains the fastest way to surface misconfigurations, missing patches, and weak credential storage on Windows systems. Skip this if you need cross-platform coverage or post-exploitation payload delivery; Seatbelt is reconnaissance-only and Windows-native, which is exactly why it's good at what it does.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Seatbelt for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Seatbelt: Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Seatbelt is open-source with 4,503 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Seatbelt serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Seatbelt is Free, Seatbelt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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