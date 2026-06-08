Seatbelt

Red teamers and penetration testers running Windows infrastructure assessments will get the most from Seatbelt because it executes extensive host reconnaissance in minutes without requiring elevated privileges or agent deployment. With 4,500+ GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested across thousands of engagements and remains the fastest way to surface misconfigurations, missing patches, and weak credential storage on Windows systems. Skip this if you need cross-platform coverage or post-exploitation payload delivery; Seatbelt is reconnaissance-only and Windows-native, which is exactly why it's good at what it does.