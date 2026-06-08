Raccoon

Penetration testers and red teamers running reconnaissance on internal networks will move fastest with Raccoon because it consolidates OSINT and active scanning into a single free command-line interface, eliminating tool-switching overhead during information gathering phases. The 3,521 GitHub stars reflect real adoption by practitioners who rely on it for asset discovery and fingerprinting work that would otherwise require assembling five different utilities. Skip Raccoon if your team needs post-exploitation payload delivery or lateral movement capabilities; it's strictly reconnaissance, which means you're still building out your toolkit elsewhere.