Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Raccoon is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and red teamers running reconnaissance on internal networks will move fastest with Raccoon because it consolidates OSINT and active scanning into a single free command-line interface, eliminating tool-switching overhead during information gathering phases. The 3,521 GitHub stars reflect real adoption by practitioners who rely on it for asset discovery and fingerprinting work that would otherwise require assembling five different utilities. Skip Raccoon if your team needs post-exploitation payload delivery or lateral movement capabilities; it's strictly reconnaissance, which means you're still building out your toolkit elsewhere.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Raccoon for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Raccoon: Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Raccoon is open-source with 3,521 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Raccoon serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Raccoon is Free, Raccoon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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