Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Modlishka is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and red teamers who need to intercept and modify live HTTP traffic during assessments will find Modlishka's reverse proxy architecture faster to deploy than building custom tooling. The 5,285 GitHub stars signal it's battle-tested across thousands of engagements, and the zero licensing cost means you can spin it up in any client environment without procurement friction. Skip this if your team lacks command-line fluency or needs a polished UI; Modlishka is deliberately sparse and assumes you know what you're proxying and why.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Modlishka for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Modlishka: Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Modlishka is open-source with 5,285 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Modlishka serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Modlishka is Free, Modlishka is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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