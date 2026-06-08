A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security . Modlishka is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Penetration testers and red teamers who need to intercept and modify live HTTP traffic during assessments will find Modlishka's reverse proxy architecture faster to deploy than building custom tooling. The 5,285 GitHub stars signal it's battle-tested across thousands of engagements, and the zero licensing cost means you can spin it up in any client environment without procurement friction. Skip this if your team lacks command-line fluency or needs a polished UI; Modlishka is deliberately sparse and assumes you know what you're proxying and why.