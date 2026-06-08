Red teams and incident response operators who need to validate defenses against realistic ATT&CK-mapped adversary behavior will find MITRE Caldera™ invaluable; it's free, which removes budget friction, and the modular plugin architecture lets you build custom emulation scenarios without vendor lock-in. The 6,816 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution and transparent development that enterprise security teams increasingly demand. Skip this if your organization lacks the technical depth to operationalize red team findings; Caldera assumes you know how to interpret and act on the gaps it exposes rather than handing you a prioritized remediation list.