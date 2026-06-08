Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. MITRE Caldera™ is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teams and incident response operators who need to validate defenses against realistic ATT&CK-mapped adversary behavior will find MITRE Caldera™ invaluable; it's free, which removes budget friction, and the modular plugin architecture lets you build custom emulation scenarios without vendor lock-in. The 6,816 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution and transparent development that enterprise security teams increasingly demand. Skip this if your organization lacks the technical depth to operationalize red team findings; Caldera assumes you know how to interpret and act on the gaps it exposes rather than handing you a prioritized remediation list.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
MITRE Caldera™ is an automated adversary emulation platform built on the MITRE ATT&CK framework that supports red team operations and incident response activities through a modular C2 server and plugin architecture.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs MITRE Caldera™ for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
MITRE Caldera™: MITRE Caldera™ is an automated adversary emulation platform built on the MITRE ATT&CK framework that supports red team operations and incident response activities through a modular C2 server and plugin architecture..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. MITRE Caldera™ is open-source with 6,816 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and MITRE Caldera™ serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team, MITRE Attack. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while MITRE Caldera™ is Free, MITRE Caldera™ is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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