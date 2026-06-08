Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Macro_Pack is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and red teamers who need to rapidly generate obfuscated Office payloads without manual encoding will find Macro_Pack indispensable; the free cost and 2,300 GitHub stars reflect its adoption across professional assessments. The tool excels at shortening payload development cycles by automating VBA obfuscation techniques that would otherwise require custom scripting, making it particularly valuable for teams running multiple concurrent engagements. Skip this if your assessment scope excludes client-side Office exploitation or if your toolchain already includes mature payload generation frameworks; Macro_Pack solves one problem exceptionally well rather than replacing a full C2 platform.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Macro_Pack automates the generation and obfuscation of Office documents and scripts for penetration testing and security assessments.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Macro_Pack for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Macro_Pack: Macro_Pack automates the generation and obfuscation of Office documents and scripts for penetration testing and security assessments..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Macro_Pack is open-source with 2,300 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Macro_Pack serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Macro_Pack is Free, Macro_Pack is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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