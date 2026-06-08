A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security . Macro_Pack is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Penetration testers and red teamers who need to rapidly generate obfuscated Office payloads without manual encoding will find Macro_Pack indispensable; the free cost and 2,300 GitHub stars reflect its adoption across professional assessments. The tool excels at shortening payload development cycles by automating VBA obfuscation techniques that would otherwise require custom scripting, making it particularly valuable for teams running multiple concurrent engagements. Skip this if your assessment scope excludes client-side Office exploitation or if your toolchain already includes mature payload generation frameworks; Macro_Pack solves one problem exceptionally well rather than replacing a full C2 platform.