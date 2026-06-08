Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Linkedin2username is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and red teamers running targeted social engineering campaigns will extract immediate value from Linkedin2username because it automates the messiest part of username enumeration, turning a company's public LinkedIn roster into attack-ready lists in seconds. The tool's 1,642 GitHub stars and zero friction deployment (free, no auth required) make it the fastest way to build realistic credential lists for phishing simulations without writing custom scrapers. Skip this if your scope is broader than social engineering testing; it does one thing and ignores everything else upstream like email validation or domain correlation.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Linkedin2username for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Linkedin2username: An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Linkedin2username is open-source with 1,642 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Linkedin2username serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Linkedin2username is Free, Linkedin2username is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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