A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security . Linkedin2username is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Penetration testers and red teamers running targeted social engineering campaigns will extract immediate value from Linkedin2username because it automates the messiest part of username enumeration, turning a company's public LinkedIn roster into attack-ready lists in seconds. The tool's 1,642 GitHub stars and zero friction deployment (free, no auth required) make it the fastest way to build realistic credential lists for phishing simulations without writing custom scrapers. Skip this if your scope is broader than social engineering testing; it does one thing and ignores everything else upstream like email validation or domain correlation.