Kali

Penetration testers and red teamers who need a free, pre-built toolkit for network reconnaissance and vulnerability exploitation should start with Kali Linux; it ships with 600+ tools curated specifically for offensive work, eliminating the friction of sourcing and integrating point tools across different environments. The distribution includes certified tools like Metasploit, Wireshark, and Burp Suite Community, and its ARM builds let you run full pentesting workflows on Raspberry Pi hardware for fieldwork. Skip Kali if your team primarily does blue-team defense work or needs centralized logging and compliance reporting; it's built for operators, not SOC analysts.