Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike
Red team operators and penetration testers who need to test detection of out-of-band command channels will find value in Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike because it lets you inject arbitrary data channels into Cobalt Strike without recompiling the agent. The alpha release supports multiple transport protocols, giving you flexibility to stress-test a target's monitoring for uncommon egress patterns that standard C2 callbacks won't trigger. Skip this if your engagements don't involve testing detection maturity for custom exfiltration routes, or if you need production-hardened stability over experimental capability.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike: Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security and Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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