Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. EvilClippy is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers validating macro-based attack chains will find EvilClippy indispensable; it generates weaponized Office documents with VBA obfuscation and sandbox evasion in minutes, cutting reconnaissance time on engagements where social engineering is the attack vector. The 2,235 GitHub stars and active maintenance across Windows, macOS, and Linux indicate it's the standard tool for this exact workflow. Skip it if your objective is testing detection tuning or EDR response; EvilClippy prioritizes payload delivery over post-compromise simulation, so teams hunting for evasion gaps will need to pair it with endpoint logging and monitoring separately.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that creates malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and evasion techniques for penetration testing and red team operations.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs EvilClippy for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
EvilClippy: EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that creates malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and evasion techniques for penetration testing and red team operations..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. EvilClippy is open-source with 2,235 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and EvilClippy serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while EvilClippy is Free, EvilClippy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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