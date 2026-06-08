A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security . EvilClippy is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Red teamers and penetration testers validating macro-based attack chains will find EvilClippy indispensable; it generates weaponized Office documents with VBA obfuscation and sandbox evasion in minutes, cutting reconnaissance time on engagements where social engineering is the attack vector. The 2,235 GitHub stars and active maintenance across Windows, macOS, and Linux indicate it's the standard tool for this exact workflow. Skip it if your objective is testing detection tuning or EDR response; EvilClippy prioritizes payload delivery over post-compromise simulation, so teams hunting for evasion gaps will need to pair it with endpoint logging and monitoring separately.