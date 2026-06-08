CrackMapExec (CME)

Red teamers and penetration testers running internal network assessments will get the most from CrackMapExec because it maps Active Directory relationships and credential paths faster than manual enumeration, cutting reconnaissance time from hours to minutes. The tool's ability to chain compromised credentials across Windows hosts in a single pass is why it remains standard in post-exploitation workflows across thousands of engagements. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vendor support; CrackMapExec is a command-line tool maintained by the community, and its learning curve assumes you already understand NTLM relay attacks and Kerberos delegation.