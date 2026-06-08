Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. CrackMapExec (CME) is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running internal network assessments will get the most from CrackMapExec because it maps Active Directory relationships and credential paths faster than manual enumeration, cutting reconnaissance time from hours to minutes. The tool's ability to chain compromised credentials across Windows hosts in a single pass is why it remains standard in post-exploitation workflows across thousands of engagements. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vendor support; CrackMapExec is a command-line tool maintained by the community, and its learning curve assumes you already understand NTLM relay attacks and Kerberos delegation.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs CrackMapExec (CME) for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
CrackMapExec (CME): CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security and CrackMapExec (CME) serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while CrackMapExec (CME) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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