bettercap

Penetration testers and red teamers running internal network assessments will get the most from bettercap because its man-in-the-middle and ARP spoofing modules work faster than competing frameworks when you need to pivot across VLANs or extract credentials in real time. The 18,936 GitHub stars and active module ecosystem mean you're not locked into a vendor's preset attack chain; you can write custom Lua scripts for your exact network topology. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven workflow management or compliance reporting; bettercap assumes operators who think in protocol layers and don't mind reading documentation.