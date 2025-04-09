6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Symbiant Audit Management Software: Audit management software for planning, executing, and tracking audits. built by Symbiant. Core capabilities include Audit action tracking and monitoring, Audit working papers for planning and reporting, Audit assessments with questionnaires and surveys..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.