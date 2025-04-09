Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Symbiant Audit Management Software is a commercial compliance management tool by Symbiant. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Symbiant Audit Management Software
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams managing multiple concurrent audits will get the most from Symbiant Audit Management Software because its modular deployment lets you scale audit workflows without forcing a monolithic platform purchase. The tool covers all four NIST GV and ID functions, meaning you're capturing organizational context, risk strategy, assessments, and improvement tracking in one system rather than stitching spreadsheets together. Skip this if your audit cadence is light or your team needs deep integration with your existing GRC platform; Symbiant works best when audits are frequent enough to justify dedicated workflow tooling.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Audit management software for planning, executing, and tracking audits.
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Symbiant Audit Management Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Symbiant Audit Management Software: Audit management software for planning, executing, and tracking audits. built by Symbiant. Core capabilities include Audit action tracking and monitoring, Audit working papers for planning and reporting, Audit assessments with questionnaires and surveys..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Symbiant Audit Management Software differentiates with Audit action tracking and monitoring, Audit working papers for planning and reporting, Audit assessments with questionnaires and surveys.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Symbiant Audit Management Software is developed by Symbiant. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Symbiant Audit Management Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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