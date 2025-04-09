6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

SureCloud GRC: Enterprise GRC platform for risk, compliance, and third-party risk management. built by SureCloud. Core capabilities include Unified risk registers and assessments for IT, cyber, and business risks, Third-party risk management with vendor questionnaires and contract management, Compliance framework mapping for ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.