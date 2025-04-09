Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. SureCloud GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by SureCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams juggling multiple compliance frameworks and vendor risk programs should pick SureCloud GRC for its third-party risk management module, which handles questionnaires and contract management in ways that actually reduce manual spreadsheet work. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions including supply chain risk (GV.SC) and policy enforcement (GV.PO), and its continuous controls monitoring collects evidence automatically rather than requiring quarterly scrambles. Skip this if you need deep technical detection capabilities or threat-specific risk scoring; SureCloud prioritizes compliance and governance over cyber risk quantification.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Enterprise GRC platform for risk, compliance, and third-party risk management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs SureCloud GRC for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
SureCloud GRC: Enterprise GRC platform for risk, compliance, and third-party risk management. built by SureCloud. Core capabilities include Unified risk registers and assessments for IT, cyber, and business risks, Third-party risk management with vendor questionnaires and contract management, Compliance framework mapping for ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. SureCloud GRC differentiates with Unified risk registers and assessments for IT, cyber, and business risks, Third-party risk management with vendor questionnaires and contract management, Compliance framework mapping for ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. SureCloud GRC is developed by SureCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and SureCloud GRC serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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