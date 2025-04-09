Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. RegScale Platform is a commercial compliance management tool by RegScale. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Federal security teams pursuing FedRAMP authorization should choose RegScale Platform because it automates the RMF submission workflow that typically consumes months of manual control mapping and evidence collection. The platform's OSCAL-native architecture and FedRAMP 20x KSI support eliminate the translation layer most teams fight with, and continuous controls monitoring means your ATO doesn't expire the moment you receive it. Skip this if your organization lacks the mid-market or enterprise resources to operationalize compliance-as-code; RegScale assumes you're treating authorization as an ongoing process, not a checkbox event.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
GRC platform for FedRAMP authorization and federal compliance automation
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs RegScale Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
RegScale Platform: GRC platform for FedRAMP authorization and federal compliance automation. built by RegScale. Core capabilities include AI-powered control implementation statement generation, OSCAL-native documentation and artifact export, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. RegScale Platform differentiates with AI-powered control implementation statement generation, OSCAL-native documentation and artifact export, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. RegScale Platform is developed by RegScale. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and RegScale Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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