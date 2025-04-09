6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform: Automated compliance and security platform for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. built by Oneleet. Core capabilities include Automated compliance workflows for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications, Continuous security posture monitoring and compliance tracking, Automated evidence collection from integrated technology stacks..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.