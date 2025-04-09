Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. LogicGate Risk Management Suite is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicGate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
LogicGate Risk Management Suite
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams drowning in spreadsheet-based risk tracking will see immediate relief from LogicGate Risk Management Suite's workflow automation and centralized repository. The platform covers all seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions, particularly excelling at GV.RM and GV.RR where policy enforcement and role accountability get real teeth through customizable frameworks. Skip this if your organization needs deep technical risk assessment beyond regulatory checkboxes; LogicGate prioritizes governance and compliance processes over the kind of vulnerability-to-risk quantification that security-first enterprises demand.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and governance processes
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs LogicGate Risk Management Suite for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
LogicGate Risk Management Suite: GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and governance processes. built by LogicGate. Core capabilities include Risk identification and assessment, Compliance program management, Policy management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. LogicGate Risk Management Suite differentiates with Risk identification and assessment, Compliance program management, Policy management.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. LogicGate Risk Management Suite is developed by LogicGate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and LogicGate Risk Management Suite serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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