6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

LogicGate Risk Management Suite: GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and governance processes. built by LogicGate. Core capabilities include Risk identification and assessment, Compliance program management, Policy management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.