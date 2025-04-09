Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Drata Continuous Trust is a commercial compliance management tool by Drata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams buried in multi-framework audits should start with Drata Continuous Trust because its AI automation actually reduces questionnaire response time instead of just cataloging frameworks side-by-side. The platform covers 10 of 11 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions and excels at supply chain risk management and policy enforcement, which means less manual vendor tracking spreadsheets. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Drata prioritizes the upstream compliance work, not the downstream security operations that catch active threats.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Drata Continuous Trust for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Drata Continuous Trust: AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews. built by Drata. Core capabilities include Automated control monitoring and evidence collection, Multi-framework compliance mapping and management, Vendor risk management with centralized tracking..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Drata Continuous Trust differentiates with Automated control monitoring and evidence collection, Multi-framework compliance mapping and management, Vendor risk management with centralized tracking.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Drata Continuous Trust is developed by Drata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Drata Continuous Trust serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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