6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Anecdotes GRC: GRC platform for gaming industry with automated compliance and risk management. built by Anecdotes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data collection from technology infrastructure, Multi-framework compliance mapping, Continuous monitoring of connected systems..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.