Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI. headquartered in India..

Anecdotes GRC: GRC platform for gaming industry with automated compliance and risk management. built by Anecdotes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data collection from technology infrastructure, Multi-framework compliance mapping, Continuous monitoring of connected systems..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.