689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive: AI-based archiving and eDiscovery for unified communications platforms. built by Theta Lake. Core capabilities include Native chat conversation viewer with threaded message display, Video and audio recording capture and archiving, Multi-modal content capture including messages, files, and shared content..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.