689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Cyera Omni DLP: AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification and analysis, Integration with existing DLP tools, False positive reduction up to 95%..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.