Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Cyera Omni DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in DLP false positives will find real relief in Cyera Omni DLP, which cuts noise by up to 95 percent through AI-powered behavioral analysis and integrates directly into existing stacks without rip-and-replace friction. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring (NIST DE.CM) and insider risk detection through real-time data motion tracking means you're catching actual threats, not alert fatigue. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics or wants to layer DLP across on-premise data centers; Cyera's cloud-first design prioritizes detection velocity over historical investigation.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Cyera Omni DLP for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Cyera Omni DLP: AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification and analysis, Integration with existing DLP tools, False positive reduction up to 95%..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Cyera Omni DLP differentiates with AI-powered data classification and analysis, Integration with existing DLP tools, False positive reduction up to 95%.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Cyera Omni DLP is developed by Cyera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Cyera Omni DLP serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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