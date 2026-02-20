Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Boolebox Data Protection Software is a commercial encryption tool by Boole Server s.r.l.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Boolebox Data Protection Software
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need encryption and access control without ripping out their Microsoft stack should evaluate Boolebox Data Protection Software. It integrates natively with Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint while supporting hybrid deployment, and delivers GDPR and NIS2 compliance coverage that satisfies most European regulatory requirements. Skip this if your team relies heavily on non-Microsoft collaboration tools or needs to enforce data protection policies across a heterogeneous vendor environment; Boolebox is built for organizations already committed to the Microsoft ecosystem.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Data protection software with encryption for files, emails, and passwords
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Boolebox Data Protection Software for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Boolebox Data Protection Software: Data protection software with encryption for files, emails, and passwords. built by Boole Server s.r.l.. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for files and emails, Secure file management and sharing with collaborative editing, Encrypted email messaging and attachments..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Boolebox Data Protection Software differentiates with End-to-end encryption for files and emails, Secure file management and sharing with collaborative editing, Encrypted email messaging and attachments.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Boolebox Data Protection Software is developed by Boole Server s.r.l.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Boolebox Data Protection Software serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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