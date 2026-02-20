689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Boolebox Data Protection Software: Data protection software with encryption for files, emails, and passwords. built by Boole Server s.r.l.. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for files and emails, Secure file management and sharing with collaborative editing, Encrypted email messaging and attachments..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.