5ironCyber

Mid-market and smaller enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick 5ironCyber for its US-based 24/7 operations center that actually investigates and contains threats rather than just alerting on them. The vendor covers four of five NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation through active containment. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles recovery and forensics at the depth required for heavily regulated industries; 5ironCyber prioritizes stopping the attack over post-incident investigation.