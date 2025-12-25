Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

ShieldWatch XDR: Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution. built by ShieldWatch. Core capabilities include 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.