Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. ShieldWatch XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by ShieldWatch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in alert noise will get real triage value from ShieldWatch XDR; the 24/7 US-based SOC handles initial investigation and gates incidents to your analysts, cutting false positives before they hit your queue. The agentic AI analyst correlates telemetry across endpoints, cloud, and identity while the staged 30-minute response window keeps dwell time honest, and CMMC 2.0 and HIPAA compliance are baked in. Skip this if your team needs the flexibility to swap detection engines or run dark deployments; ShieldWatch prioritizes fast containment over choice, and you're locked into their playbook library.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution.
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs ShieldWatch XDR for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
ShieldWatch XDR: Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution. built by ShieldWatch. Core capabilities include 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. ShieldWatch XDR differentiates with 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. ShieldWatch XDR is developed by ShieldWatch. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and ShieldWatch XDR serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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