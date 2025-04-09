N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

ShieldWatch XDR: Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution. built by ShieldWatch. Core capabilities include 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring with expert triage and incident response staged within 30 minutes, AI-powered SIEM with centralized log ingestion, event correlation, and 500+ detection rules, 150+ pre-built SOAR playbooks for automated containment, escalation, and remediation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.