42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.