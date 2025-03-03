42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Source Defense How it works: Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Real-time sandbox isolation technology, Protection against Magecart and Formjacking attacks, Automated and dynamic policy configuration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.