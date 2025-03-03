Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Salt Security Salt Connect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to find APIs across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get immediate value from Salt Connect's agentless discovery without requiring traffic inspection or code changes. The tool maps both active and zombie APIs across hybrid environments in weeks rather than months, directly strengthening your ID.AM baseline when most teams are still guessing at API inventory. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or policy enforcement; Salt Connect is discovery-first and stops there.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs Salt Security Salt Connect for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. Salt Security Salt Connect differentiates with Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. Salt Security Salt Connect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and Salt Security Salt Connect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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