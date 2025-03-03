42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Pynt API Security Testing: API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include API and application asset discovery, LLM-powered context awareness for application understanding, OWASP Top 10 LLM vulnerability testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.