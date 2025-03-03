42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Kasada Bot Defense: Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks. built by Kasada. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.