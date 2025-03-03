42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.