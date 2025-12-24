42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

FireTail Code Libraries: Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.