42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..

FireTail Code Libraries: Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.