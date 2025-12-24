42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules. built by Safing. Core capabilities include Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.