Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Safing Portmaster is a free next-gen firewalls tool by Safing. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Startups and individual security practitioners who need granular per-application network control without licensing friction should use Safing Portmaster; it's free, open-source, and runs locally so you own the ruleset and logs. The tool covers NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring of network anomalies and PR.IR infrastructure resilience through application-level firewall rules, kill switch, and encrypted DNS, giving you visibility most OS firewalls skip. Skip this if your team expects vendor support, cloud-native orchestration, or centralized policy management across dozens of endpoints; Portmaster is single-machine focused and backed by a two-person team in Austria.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs Safing Portmaster for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules. built by Safing. Core capabilities include Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. Safing Portmaster differentiates with Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. Safing Portmaster is developed by Safing. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit and Safing Portmaster serve similar API Security use cases. Key differences: 42Crunch API Audit is Commercial while Safing Portmaster is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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