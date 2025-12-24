42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.