AzureGoat is a free cyber range training tool. Bastazo Agoge is a commercial cyber range training tool by Bastazo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.
Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.
AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AzureGoat vs Bastazo Agoge for your cyber range training needs.
AzureGoat: AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice..
Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox