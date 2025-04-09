Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. VISO TRUST is a commercial third-party risk management tool by viso trust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from VISO TRUST because its AI-powered artifact analysis eliminates the back-and-forth entirely, scoring third-party risk without manual data collection. The platform covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain lifecycle with automated workflows and fourth-party discovery, meaning you're not just assessing your direct vendors but the vendors they use. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or relies heavily on custom compliance frameworks outside NIST, ISO, SOC 2, and PCI DSS; VISO TRUST is built for scale, not boutique requirements.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs VISO TRUST for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
VISO TRUST: Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments. built by viso trust. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. VISO TRUST differentiates with Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. VISO TRUST is developed by viso trust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and VISO TRUST serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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