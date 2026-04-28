Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. VISO TRUST is a commercial third-party risk management tool by viso trust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from VISO TRUST because its AI-powered artifact analysis eliminates the back-and-forth entirely, scoring third-party risk without manual data collection. The platform covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain lifecycle with automated workflows and fourth-party discovery, meaning you're not just assessing your direct vendors but the vendors they use. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or relies heavily on custom compliance frameworks outside NIST, ISO, SOC 2, and PCI DSS; VISO TRUST is built for scale, not boutique requirements.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs VISO TRUST for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
VISO TRUST: Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments. built by viso trust. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. VISO TRUST differentiates with Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. VISO TRUST is developed by viso trust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and VISO TRUST serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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