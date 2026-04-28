3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

VISO TRUST: Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments. built by viso trust. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk scoring, AI-powered artifact analysis, Questionnaire-free vendor assessments..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.