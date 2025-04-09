Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by Safe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification
Enterprise risk committees tired of translating technical risk into board language should start with SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification; it runs FAIR analysis automatically and outputs dollar-based loss exposure that CFOs and audit committees actually understand without a security translator in the room. The platform covers both GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it bridges strategy-setting and performance oversight instead of forcing you to stitch together separate tools for each. Skip this if your board wants narrative risk stories instead of quantified financial exposure, or if you need deep integration with your existing GRC platform; SAFE is built for organizations that have decided quantification is non-negotiable.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Cyber risk quantification platform using FAIR methodology for financial analysis
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification: Cyber risk quantification platform using FAIR methodology for financial analysis. built by Safe Security. Core capabilities include Automated FAIR analysis for cyber risk quantification, Real-time aggregated risk reporting from single source, Dollar-based loss exposure prioritization..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Automated FAIR analysis for cyber risk quantification, Real-time aggregated risk reporting from single source, Dollar-based loss exposure prioritization.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by Safe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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