3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

ResponseHub Security Questionnaires: AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses. built by ResponseHub. Core capabilities include AI-powered automatic questionnaire answering, Excel questionnaire import and export with multi-sheet support, Unlimited source document uploads for policies and procedures..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.