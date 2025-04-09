Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ResponseHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires
Security and compliance teams drowning in repetitive questionnaires will cut response time from weeks to days using ResponseHub Security Questionnaires; its AI actually learns your policies and cites them back, which means answers stay defensible instead of generic. The platform handles unlimited policy uploads and auto-generates a NIST CSF 2.0 knowledge base, so you're not starting from scratch each time a vendor sends the same 150-question form. Skip this if your questionnaire volume is under five per quarter or if your policies live entirely in people's heads rather than documented procedures.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs ResponseHub Security Questionnaires for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires: AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses. built by ResponseHub. Core capabilities include AI-powered automatic questionnaire answering, Excel questionnaire import and export with multi-sheet support, Unlimited source document uploads for policies and procedures..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. ResponseHub Security Questionnaires differentiates with AI-powered automatic questionnaire answering, Excel questionnaire import and export with multi-sheet support, Unlimited source document uploads for policies and procedures.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is developed by ResponseHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and ResponseHub Security Questionnaires serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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