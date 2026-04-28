3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

ResponseHub Security Questionnaires: AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses. built by ResponseHub. Core capabilities include AI-powered automatic questionnaire answering, Excel questionnaire import and export with multi-sheet support, Unlimited source document uploads for policies and procedures..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.