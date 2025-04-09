Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ProcessUnity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will find real relief in ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange; the 18,000 validated assessments plus 370,000 automated profiles mean you can skip custom intake forms for thousands of third parties immediately. The continuous monitoring and algorithm-driven risk tiering directly address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management without requiring your team to manually reassess every renewal cycle. Skip this if your third-party footprint is under 50 vendors or if you need deep integration with procurement workflows; this is fundamentally an assessment acceleration tool, not a contracting or SLA management platform.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will find real relief in ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange; the 18,000 validated assessments plus 370,000 automated profiles mean you can skip custom intake forms for thousands of third parties immediately. The continuous monitoring and algorithm-driven risk tiering directly address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management without requiring your team to manually reassess every renewal cycle. Skip this if your third-party footprint is under 50 vendors or if you need deep integration with procurement workflows; this is fundamentally an assessment acceleration tool, not a contracting or SLA management platform.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Third-party risk assessment database with 18K+ validated assessments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange: Third-party risk assessment database with 18K+ validated assessments. built by ProcessUnity. Core capabilities include Access to 18,000+ validated third-party risk assessments, 370,000+ automated vendor risk profiles, Automated inherent risk tiering for vendor portfolio..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange differentiates with Access to 18,000+ validated third-party risk assessments, 370,000+ automated vendor risk profiles, Automated inherent risk tiering for vendor portfolio.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange is developed by ProcessUnity. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
3rdRisk Platform and ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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