3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange: Third-party risk assessment database with 18K+ validated assessments. built by ProcessUnity. Core capabilities include Access to 18,000+ validated third-party risk assessments, 370,000+ automated vendor risk profiles, Automated inherent risk tiering for vendor portfolio..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.