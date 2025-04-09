3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence: Automates third-party due diligence, screening, and risk assessments. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated compliance screening against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, anti-slavery, bribery and corruption databases, Enhanced Due Diligence reports for high-risk third parties, Centralized third-party directory with automated risk tiering..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.