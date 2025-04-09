Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence is a commercial third-party risk management tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual third-party questionnaires will cut vendor onboarding time in half with OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence; its automated screening against sanction lists, PEP databases, and adverse media eliminates the spreadsheet handoff between procurement and security. The tool directly addresses NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management by centralizing risk tiering and triggering reassessments without human intervention. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 suppliers or you need deep technical security assessment beyond compliance screening; OneTrust is built for scale and regulatory checkboxes, not vulnerability testing.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Automates third-party due diligence, screening, and risk assessments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence: Automates third-party due diligence, screening, and risk assessments. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated compliance screening against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, anti-slavery, bribery and corruption databases, Enhanced Due Diligence reports for high-risk third parties, Centralized third-party directory with automated risk tiering..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence differentiates with Automated compliance screening against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, anti-slavery, bribery and corruption databases, Enhanced Due Diligence reports for high-risk third parties, Centralized third-party directory with automated risk tiering.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence is developed by OneTrust, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox