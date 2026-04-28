3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence: Automates third-party due diligence, screening, and risk assessments. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated compliance screening against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, anti-slavery, bribery and corruption databases, Enhanced Due Diligence reports for high-risk third parties, Centralized third-party directory with automated risk tiering..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.