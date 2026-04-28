Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence is a commercial third-party risk management tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual third-party questionnaires will cut vendor onboarding time in half with OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence; its automated screening against sanction lists, PEP databases, and adverse media eliminates the spreadsheet handoff between procurement and security. The tool directly addresses NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management by centralizing risk tiering and triggering reassessments without human intervention. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 suppliers or you need deep technical security assessment beyond compliance screening; OneTrust is built for scale and regulatory checkboxes, not vulnerability testing.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Automates third-party due diligence, screening, and risk assessments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence: Automates third-party due diligence, screening, and risk assessments. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated compliance screening against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, anti-slavery, bribery and corruption databases, Enhanced Due Diligence reports for high-risk third parties, Centralized third-party directory with automated risk tiering..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence differentiates with Automated compliance screening against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, anti-slavery, bribery and corruption databases, Enhanced Due Diligence reports for high-risk third parties, Centralized third-party directory with automated risk tiering.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence is developed by OneTrust, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox